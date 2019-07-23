Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reiterates his stance on Gareth Bale as clock is ticking on Toby Alderweireld's contract clause

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rejected Real Madrid's offer to take Gareth Bale at a knock-down price as part of a deal that would see Paul Pogba move to the Bernabeu.

Bale's fate at Real Madrid was sealed as head coach Zinedine Zidane publicly confirmed he has asked the club to sell the Welshman, yet a move to Old Trafford does not appear to be on the cards for the 30-year-old.

With United setting their sights on signing younger players this summer, Solskjaer has reiterated his stance that he does not want the club to return to their failed transfer policy of recruited superstar players after a succession fo disastrous signings.

It means Bale's only options are a move back to his former club Tottenham in a deal that would see Real Madrid continue to pay some of his wages, while big-spending Jiangsu Suning are prepared to hand Bale a deal that would make him the highest-paid player in world football.

The player and his agent Jonathan Barnett will demand a huge pay-off from Real Madrid if they are to agree to a transfer before the end of August, as his lucrative contract with the Spanish giants is not set to expire until the summer of 2022.

Zidane has been told that a move to sign Pogba is not financially viable unless Bale's huge £550,000-a-week is removed from the Real Madrid wage bill, with this high-stakes transfer battle set to run and run.

Meanwhile, any club keen to sign Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld for a cut-price £25m need to make their move for the Belgian centre-back bu this coming Thursday.

Alderweireld has just one year left on his Spurs deal and can leave the club for the reduced fee if a club activates his release clause, but it appears the player who has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United is preparing to stay at Tottenham.

"My focus is on Spurs and I try to deliver the job I need to and I’m happy and that's it," stated Alderweireld.

"Do I think I will still be a Spurs player at the start of the season? That's my focus. In football everything can go quickly but all I'm doing is focusing on Spurs and being fit for the start of the season.

"I think the manager knows I am committed to the club and the team but you never know in football."

Online Editors