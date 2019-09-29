Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes transfer confession as he offers his response to Roy Keane's latest snipes

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he tried and failed to bring a striker to the club in the summer transfer window and confirmed he intends to strengthen his forward line in January.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he tried and failed to bring a striker to the club in the summer transfer window and confirmed he intends to strengthen his forward line in January.

After selling Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan and then allowing the Italian club to sign Alexis Sanchez on a season-long loan deal, United headed into this season with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as their lead strikers and already that plan has backfired.

With Martial and Rashford sidelined by injures, teenager forward Mason Greenwood may be thrown into the firing line for Monday night's game against Arsenal at Old Trafford and Solskjaer has now changed his tune on his attacking firepower.

While he has previously stated he is happy with his attacking line, he has now gone public for the first time to confirm he will look to sign attacking players when the transfer window opens in January.

"Of course, when we let Alexis (Sanchez) and (Romelu) Lukaku go, you don't have to be a rocket scientist to know it's a forward we're going to try to recruit next time," Solskjaer said.

"It was time for Romelu Lukaku to go, though - he knows that, he didn't want to be here, and what's the point in having players who don't want to be here?

"We're looking for some creativity and goals, but they (potential signings) have to be the right one. There were strikers available but not the ones we wanted. We couldn't get the one we wanted (in the summer). There's no point getting players in that you are not 100% sure about either.

"When you get players in, you need the right ones that are going to stay here for a long period of time and that's the long-term thinking we have to show."

Solskjaer's future at United has been thrown into doubt after a staggering start to the season for his side, but he insists he is confident in his own ability to handle the role.

"I'm not doubting myself. If I doubted myself, then I think the rest of the world would as well," he continued. "We have loads of discussions as a club and believe in what we are doing.

"I can't think, 'I need a player', because it's my reputation on the line - no, it's the club."

Solskjaer also responded to comments from his former United team-mate Roy Keane suggesting he should show more emotion on the touchline when his side are not performing.

"Why wouldn't you be angry when you lose a game?" he added. "Of course you're angry within. That's one thing; you put pressure on yourself, and you're competitive.

"I want to win every single training session. I wanted to beat Roy in cards on the team coach! But I don't show it to everyone.

"Maybe the ones who know me the best will see how I feel. I manage my way and lead the players my way. I lead these players the way I deem to be right, and what's said in the dressing room is said in there, and it stays there."

Online Editors