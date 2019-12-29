Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lines up Christain Eriksen on free transfer as his Tottenham contract comes to an end

The Tottenham midfielder is running down his contract and is among the players United are following closely in the second half of the season, along with Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.

Eriksen, 27, has made it clear he will not join Toby Alderweireld in signing a new deal following Jose Mourinho's arrival and he can start talking next week to foreign clubs about a pre-contract.

He could leave in the January transfer window for the right price but clubs are aware the £40 million-rated player will be available on a free transfer within six months.

United are monitoring the Dane and believe they can land him when his deal expires in the summer, making him one of the most high-profile free transfers in the Premier League.

They landed Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free for Mourinho in 2016. Since then, Aaron Ramsey has left Arsenal for Juventus on a Bosman, while, between English clubs, James Milner moved from Manchester City to Liverpool.

Eriksen would have cost more than £100 million while tied to a long-term contract, but has never agreed an extension since his fresh terms were completed four seasons ago.

He has been discussed at Real Madrid as a long-term replacement for Luka Modric, with the Spanish club feeling he could drop into a slightly deeper role to dictate play.

But a bid over the summer did not materialise and this season the emergence of Uruguay youngster Federico Valverde at the Bernabeu means that position is no longer a priority.

Juve, who are masters of the free transfer, are interested in taking him to Italy, as are Inter Milan.

He is among United's targets to bolster a midfield that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes needs strengthening.

Villa midfielder Grealish is another with admirers at Old Trafford. Unlike Eriksen, he has a long-term contract and has always shown commitment to his boyhood club. However, United are among those looking at whether the 24-year-old would be on the market should Villa be relegated.

