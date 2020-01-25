Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Man United will be cautious in their transfer spending as he defends the club's structure

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted the club will not repeat the mistakes of the past by over-spending in a bid to sign players in the final week of the transfer window.

Solskjaer is under huge pressure after overseeing the club's worst start to a season in three decades, with last Wednesday's 2-0 home defeat against Burnley adding to the speculation that he could be replaced at Old Trafford.

The club's failure to make a signing in this month's transfer window has fuelled suspicions that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is reluctant to spend big money to back Solskjaer, but the Norwegian has defended the club's approach as he prepares for a crucial FA Cup fourth round tie at Tranmere on Sunday.

"We have to spend wisely, that’s one of the keys for me, that we spend our money wisely," said the United manager.

"We've spent loads of money in the past five or six seasons since Sir Alex left. I've got to make sure with the club that when we spend the money now it’s on the right players and the right types, that will be here in the long run and will add quality now.

"I believe in the structure that's been put in behind here, in the time I have been here, with all the resources spent on scouting, recruiting and researching players to make sure we are comfortable when we sign them.

"They won't sign a player without me accepting it. It's down to me to say yes or no when the club finds a target."

Woodward has come under fire for his role in United's chief transfer negotiator, yet Solskjaer has defended him against accusations that he has over-paid to sign players since he succeeded David Gill in the role.

"Football has changed, money has changed big time. Players to improve Man United or the top teams are very expensive these days," continued Solskjaer.

"What is error? Is it error when it takes a player from abroad spending a season getting acclimatised?

"There has been loads of criticism on Fred (below), for example. People saying he’ll never be good enough, I've read some of the nonsense which has been said. I think he proves now it's very vital and important we have players here to perform but when players come in you can't expect it straight away.

Manchester United's Fred. Photo: Getty

"I can see loads of players that really want this to be a success and we put demands on ourselves behind the doors. Yes, of course they are not going to come out and criticise each other.

"I am not going to sit here and criticise my players. I will do that behind closed doors. We have open discussions there but we are not going to hang people out to dry, that is just common sense because if I point a finger at you more fingers get pointed back at me. That's just a good old cliche. So I disagree with you."

Bookies have slashed their odds on Solskjaer to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job, but he insists he is not feeling the heat.

"I don’t fear for my position in that respect, I just keep on working," he added.

"Of course you know you need results and show you’re doing the right things but I won’t spend big money on someone to come in here now if they're not right for the club.

"There might be some players out there of a different age who could come in and help the group because it's a young group. But room for error?

"There's always room for error in transfers because you can never be 100 per cent. Sometimes it takes times. Sometimes you can be unlucky with whatever. We try to do whatever we can to reduce that risk of error."

Online Editors