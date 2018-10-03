Off-colour United fail to find the answers to Spanish test

They were all here to watch, the greats of Manchester United's recent past in the directors' box; Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, David Beckham - as if called together by forces unknown to see what had happened to the club they once knew, and well aware that the news would not be good.

They were all here to watch, the greats of Manchester United's recent past in the directors' box; Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, David Beckham - as if called together by forces unknown to see what had happened to the club they once knew, and well aware that the news would not be good.

From the BT Sport studio in London, another of their number, Paul Scholes, delivered his most scathing attack yet on the Jose Mourinho years, describing the United manager as an "embarrassment" and expressing surprise he was still in a job.

"I think it's a bad situation. I'm actually sat here surprised he (Mourinho) survived after Saturday, the performance was that bad," the former United midfielder said.

"In terms of attitude and performance it was just nowhere near. He's coming out in press conferences, he's constantly having a go at players, he's having a go at people above him because he's not getting what he wants and I think his mouth is probably out of control and I think he's embarrassing the club."

The United bus turned up late, delaying the start of the game and if that was a gloomy portent of things to come then at least Mourinho could say that his team did not lose and they were not as bad as they had been on Saturday.

All in all, this was pretty thin gruel in a time for the club that looks terminal for its manager and the chances of a major trophy this season.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Valencia are 14th in the Spanish Liga, four places worse off than United in the Premier League, and yet if the visitors had an attack worthy of the name then perhaps they could have snatched a win. As it stands, United have not won in their last four games in all competitions and they surely cannot fail to do so against Newcastle United at home on Saturday.

Desperation

The pressure came on Valencia at the end, as one sensed the growing desperation of Mourinho's players. He could be reassured by the greater effort but there was a notable lack of quality in their finishing and elsewhere on the pitch when it came to turning the screw on the visitors.

The old insistence from the stands to attack was a hallmark of the Louis van Gaal era and it is back again, chivvying the players on just as much as it contributes to their general unease.

Valencia manager Marcelino Garcia Toral and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

The victory over Young Boys last month means that United remain in a decent position in the Champions League's Group H while it is the Premier League where the situation is that much more urgent.

There was a greater intensity to United in the first half than was ever in evidence against West Ham on Saturday, although the finesse was hard to detect. The most incisive part of their attack before the break was Marcus Rashford on the left wing up against the Italian right-back Cristiano Piccini, although Valencia tried to make sure the two were not isolated against each other.

This was not a Valencia side with a lot of sharp edges, with Gabriel Paulista and Francis Coquelin imported from late-Arsene Wenger Arsenal and Michi Batshuayi on loan from Chelsea, looking like a player bound to orbit the parent-club mothership for some time to come. The Portugal international Goncalo Guedes was embraced warmly in the tunnel by Mourinho before the game, and he looked like his side's greatest threat.

Valencia had identified the right side of United, and Antonio Valencia in particular, as the simplest route in behind their opponents. The United captain kicked Guedes hard in the first 20 minutes although that did not dissuade the latter.

Eric Bailly's misguided attempt at a dipping half-volley on 32 minutes was symbolic of the lack of quality United had in front of goal in the first half. Bailly's was by far the wildest attempt but there was not much else. A Rashford header before then may have struck Ezequiel Garay's hand but, other than that, the Spanish side were not stretched.

United waited in vain for some spark from Paul Pogba before the break. There was a nice touch to kill a ball on the edge of the box and play in Romelu Lukaku who was offside. Later in the second half, when Pogba lined up a promising free-kick, the camera cut to Beckham in the directors' box, at 43 still someone you would back to get the ball up and over a wall.

United do not have a specialist in that department these days. Pogba forced a save from the appropriately named Neto in Valencia's goal.

Around the 52nd minute the United fans began their exhortation to their players to attack. It prompted one of their best moves of the game so far with Marouane Fellaini winning possession and a move that ended via Alexis Sanchez with a Pogba shot.

Sanchez was more engaged than usual but when, with 14 minutes left, the fourth official punched his number into the board there was a roar of approval that Anthony Martial was coming on as a replacement. For the first time in Mourinho's career he has gone four consecutive home games without a victory. Yet at the end the feeling was at least United did not lose.

They had been booed off briefly by their own supporters and while that might be bad, it has at times recently been much worse. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

