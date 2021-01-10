Obituary: Tommy Docherty

Tommy Docherty, who died on January 31, 2020, aged 92, was a football manager with extensive experience of the job - "I've had more clubs than Jack Nicklaus" - which led him to compare management to nuclear war: there were no winners, only survivors, he said.

The highlight of his slightly unfortunate career came in 1977 when his Manchester United team won the FA Cup, beating Liverpool in the final.

Docherty had taken over at Old Trafford in 1972 after a not unsuccessful 14-month stint as manager of Scotland, who won seven of the 12 games they played under him.

But when the offer was made, Docherty - who had "always felt my destiny lay at Old Trafford" - accepted with alacrity. His salary was doubled, but he was more motivated, he said, by the prospect of returning to the day-to-day rough and tumble of club management.

He was an excellent talent spotter and, for those who were prepared to accept his disciplinarian ways and emphasis on fitness, a superb motivator.

At Man United, though, he inherited a team full of ageing stars, a team which needed to be broken up and rebuilt. In the process, in Docherty's first full season in charge, 1973-74, they were relegated.

In the following year they came straight back up to the First Division, a young team playing attractive, attacking football. The year after that, they were third in the league, and FA Cup finalists. When they won the cup the following year, Docherty summed up the finalists: "They are the best side in the country. And we are the best to watch." Most neutral observers agreed.

But, stylish and successful as Man United had become under Docherty, he lost his job two months after Wembley, sacked, he said, "for falling in love". He had been carrying on an affair for some time with Mary Brown, the wife of the club physiotherapist Laurie, and certain tabloid newspapers had sensed a story. The board called for his resignation and Docherty's career in management never really recovered.

Thomas Henderson Docherty was born in Glasgow on April 24, 1928, the son of a labourer in an iron foundry who died before Tommy's ninth birthday. He went to school at St Mark's in Shettleston but left aged 14, by which time he was already a football, and a fitness, fanatic.

After working at various jobs he disliked, and signing for Shettleston Juniors, Docherty signed up with the Highland Light Infantry in 1946. He played for the British Army while in Palestine and on his return to Scotland in 1948, found the managers of Burnley, Newcastle and Celtic all wanting his signature.

He signed for Celtic but was unable to command a first-team place and in 1949 he was transferred to Preston North End for £4,000.

He was soon established there as the regular right-half, and formed a good understanding with the great Tom Finney - Finney thought Docherty one of the hardest tacklers and one of the best passers of the ball that he had ever seen. He won the first of his 25 Scottish caps in 1951.

He moved to Arsenal for £27,000 in 1958 and was before long a crucial and inspirational player; the complete wing-half marshalling the defence and prompting the attacks.

In February 1961 he played his last game at Highbury and joined Chelsea as coach: he had often expressed the desire to go into coaching.

Six months later the Chelsea manager Ted Drake was asked to leave and Docherty, at 33, became the youngest manager in the First Division.

He was told to prove himself by Christmas, by which time Chelsea were bottom of the league. However, their flowing football, played by a team containing seven teenagers, was winning friends.

They were relegated, but won promotion the next season and then, in 1963-64, they finished fifth in the First Division with their youthful, attacking and skilful team. The following season they won the League Cup and made it to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Docherty caused a stir when the night before an important league game eight of his players defied his orders to be in bed by midnight: he sent them all back to London and the game was lost badly. The eight included such future figures of authority as George Graham and Terry Venables.

Chelsea continued to be almost excellent and in 1966 they reached the semi-finals of both the Fairs Cup in Europe and of the FA Cup, and again finished fifth in the league. They lost the FA Cup final to Spurs the next year and in October 1967 Docherty resigned.

He then went to Rotherham, promising to take them out of the Second Division. He did so: straight into the Third.

The appointment lasted less than a year and was followed by brief associations with QPR, Aston Villa, Porto and Hull City, before the Scotland job was offered to him in September 1971, at first on a trial basis before getting the job full-time.

In December 1972, however, at a time when Scotland were on track to qualify for the 1974 World Cup Finals, he was poached by Man United.

When he left Old Trafford Docherty walked straight into a post with Derby County; this was followed by stints with QPR again, Sidney, Preston, Wolverhampton and Altrincham. He thereafter confined his activity to media punditry and after-dinner speaking, at both of which he was a considerable success.

Tommy Docherty married first, in 1949 (dissolved 1977), Agnes, from Girvan; they had three sons and a daughter. He married secondly, in 1988, Mary Brown; they had two daughters.

