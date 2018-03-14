'Now you're in trouble' - Roy Keane's damning verdict on Manchester United and Jose Mourinho

Roy Keane admitted he wasn't surprised by Manchester United's shock Champions League defeat at the hands of Sevilla on Tuesday night, as he offered a damning critique of what he views as Jose Mourinho 's second-rate squad.

The former United didn't hold back as he suggested many of the players working under Mourinho are not good enough to play for United, as he offered some unexpected support for the club's under-fire manager.

Keane has rarely been a big supporter of Mourinho, but he echoed the views of the United boss when he suggested the club needed to spend big again to have any chance of closing the gap on their domestic and European rivals. "The expectation was for United to go through, but over the course of the two games, they didn't deserve it," Keane told ITV Sport as he reflected on a 2-1 aggregate defeat for Mourinho's side.

"They are playing like individuals, not a team. I'm not surprised Man United lost because you just don't know what you are going to get with this team. You can talk about tactics and systems, but players have got to do their job and when you are playing for United, you expect more. "I always felt when you put on the jersey that you enjoyed the pressure, the history, the badge, the expectations. I get the impression with this team, they don't look like they are enjoying that pressure.

"Sevilla grew in confidence and after 10 minutes they probably felt there is nothing to fear here. They kept the ball well and deserved their victory. "Two two goals United gave away were shocking, whatever level you are playing that. It makes it very difficult. Give them credit, they turned up played well and deserved to go through, but you expect more from United obviously."

Keane suggested Mourinho will not have been surprised by his side's Champions League demise, but he did suggest the United boss was wrong to persistently claim he has won three major trophies since his arrival at the club in the summer of 2016. "He knows they are short, we have seen that for the last three of four years," added Keane. "I know people say that isn't always the answer, but they are short three or four players and some of the players playing for Manchester United are not good enough. If they are selected they will play, but they are not good enough.

"Mourinho will obviously try to defend the team, but I won't take much notice of what he said. Last season, the manager was saying he had won three trophies and he was including the Charity Shield. My God, now you're in trouble."

