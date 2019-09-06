Sport Manchester United

Friday 6 September 2019

Meet the 16-year old Irish winger who is officially the fastest player at Manchester United

Ayodeji Sotona (circled) pictured alongside Troy Parrott for the Ireland Under-15s in 2017
Harry Clarke

Move over Marcus Rashford and Co - a 16-year-old Irish international is officially the fastest player at Manchester United.

Ayodeji Sotona was clocked at an astonishing 22.9mph at a recent speed test in Carrington, more than 1.2mph ahead of Diogo Dalot, according to the Daily Mail with Marcus Rashford (22.18mph), Daniel James (22.07mph) and Tahith Chong (22.36mph) are among the quickest all behind him.

Highly-rated Sotona has progressed from the Under-16s to the Under-18 ranks at United and is a former Under-14 sprint champion in Ireland. He was born here in Mullingar and is of Nigerian descent and also qualifies to play for England.  

Sotona played alongside the likes of Troy Parrott at underage level for the Boys In Green and previously scored against Holland in an Under-15 international.

Watch him in action here:

Online Editors

