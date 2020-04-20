Marcus Rashford helps to raise over £20m to feed children during coronavirus crisis

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has played his part in the effort to tackle the coronavirus outbreak by giving his support to a Manchester-based charity that has raised over £20 million for kids who may otherwise go without free school meals.

Rashford's support of FareShare has raised the profile of the charity, with major supermarkets now backing the scheme that has helped thousands of children.

"It's done a lot better than what we thought," Rashford said on UTD Podcast. "It was a slow process at first and we set out to try and get to £100,000. A couple of days passed and we were way past that. A week passed, and the numbers just kept getting higher and higher.

"It got to the stage where we had a lot of donations, more than we expected, and we were actually struggling to deliver the food to people.

"So that's where the bigger companies like Tesco, Co-op, Asda have come in and helped us with deliveries and that side of things, and their own large donations as well. So yeah, it's definitely a big positive.

"I think it's just around £20 million now. It's a big number. At first, the donations were going kind of slow. I put a bit of money in myself, it was at like £50,000, £60,000 and then I just remember two days later it was at £140,000 and something.

"Then a few weeks after that it was £6 million or £7 million when some of the bigger companies started coming in. Literally just two or three days ago it reached £20 million."

Rashford admits he would have been impacted by the current crisis if he was still at school, as he hopes he is giving something back to the community in challenging times.

"We don't know how long this is going to go on for," added Rashford. "If this would have happened 10 or 15 years ago, it definitely would have affected myself as a kid in the position I was in.

"It's just something I thought if there's a way to try and help people and kids especially, let's just try and do it."

