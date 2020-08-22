Manchester United's Harry Maguire to face charges of assault and attempted bribery in Greek court

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire's trial on charges of assault and attempted bribery has been postponed until Tuesday after he testified before a prosecutor.

The three defendants are not obliged to attend the trial and are free to return home, the prosecutor's office said on Saturday.

United captain Maguire, one of the most high-profile players in English soccer, left the court building in an unmarked van for an undisclosed destination. He and the two other defendants were charged with multiple instances of assault and battery in regard to a fight they had with others on Mykonos, an island in the Cyclades group in the Aegean Sea.

Police tried to break up the fight. Maguire and another defendant are also charged with attempted bribery and assault against a policeman.

United’s players are on their off-season break after losing to Sevilla in the Europa League semifinals on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Maguire is the world’s most expensive defender, having signed from Leicester last year in a deal worth 80 million pounds ($97 million). He became captain midway through his first season at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old centre-back was on holiday in Greece after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost to eventual Europa League winners Sevilla in last Sunday’s semi-final in Cologne.

The case has been adjourned until a hearing on Tuesday and the PA news agency understands defender will now leave Greece.

United said in a statement: "Following the appearance in court today we note the adjournment of the case to allow the legal team to consider the case file.

"Harry has pleaded not guilty to the charges. It would be inappropriate for the player or club to comment further while the legal process takes its course."

