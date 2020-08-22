Manchester United's Harry Maguire pleads not guilty after arrest in Greece

Harry Maguire was arrested on the Greek island of Mykonos. REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has pleaded not guilty to charges related to an alleged altercation with police on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The 27-year-old centre-back was on holiday in Greece after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost to eventual Europa League winners Sevilla in last Sunday’s semi-final in Cologne.

Maguire was arrested on Thursday evening along with two other Britons following an incident in Mykonos, with the world’s most expensive defender appearing in court on Saturday morning.

The case has been adjourned until a hearing on Tuesday and the PA news agency understands defender will now leave Greece.

United said in a statement: “Following the appearance in court today we note the adjournment of the case to allow the legal team to consider the case file.

“Harry has pleaded not guilty to the charges. It would be inappropriate for the player or club to comment further while the legal process takes its course.”

