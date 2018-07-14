Manchester United's Daley Blind's makes a big sacrifice to return to Ajax as a deal is finalised

Daley Blind is set to end his four-year stint at Manchester United after he agreed to join his former club Ajax in a deal expected to worth up to £18.5m.

Blind arrived at United in the summer of 2014 after some impressive performances at the World Cup, as he helped Louis van Gaal's Dutch side reach the semi-finals before following the experienced tactician to Old Trafford.

He has been used in midfield, at full-back and in the centre of the United defence in his time at the club, but he become a bit-part player since Jose Mourinho took over as manager in the summer of 2016.

Blind expected to take a pay cut to re-join the club he left to sign for United, with his passion for the club was evident in his comments earlier this month.

"I never asked to leave United and have enjoyed my time there, but everyone know what Ajax means to me and we wait to see what happens," stated Blind.

He will become Ajax's record signing and returns to the club a year after playing against them in United's Europa League final win in Sweden.

Blind leaves United with FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League winners' medals in his collection, while Old Trafford chiefs will be pleased to be United a profit on the player they signed for a £13.8m four years ago.

Online Editors