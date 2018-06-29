Manchester United's announcement of Marouane Fellaini's new contract did not go down well with their fans

Confirmation that an established international has signed a new contract to remain at his club tends to be greeted with delight by supporters, but Manchester United's announcement that Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini had signed a deal to stay at Oldf Trafford until 2020 was not greeted with universal delight.

United manager Jose Mourinho made it clear to Old Trafford chiefs that he was keen to hang on to Fellaini, even though his contract had expired and many of the club's fans had expressed vocal views that he should not be offered a new deal.

He looked set to leave United after talks over a new contract collapsed and was linked with a shock move to Arsenal last month, but news that he was staying arrived with an official announcement on teh club's website.

"I am pleased to be continuing my journey as a Manchester United player," declared Fellaino. "I made this decision because I am very happy here. Also, I feel like this team, under Jose, still has a lot we want to achieve

"I would like to say a special thank you to Jose for the faith he has always shown in me. My focus now is on the World Cup and I am looking forward to a successful season ahead."

Mourinho also toasted news of the new deal for Fellaini, as he suggested he was always confident of hanging on to the utility players.

"I am very happy Marouane is staying with us," declared the United boss.

"I always believed in his desire to stay with the club and I am delighted that he has signed a new contract."

On the surface, this would appear to be a happy story for all parties, but a glance at the reaction from United fans who responded to the club's announcement of the Fellaini deal on Twitter confirmed an alternative narrative.

Fellaini has long been a divisive figure among United fans and the vast majority who gave a view on his new deal offered a negative viewpoint, as this sample collection of tweets confirmed.

Jose out Jose out Jose out Jose out Jose out Jose out José out Jose out Jose out Jose out Jose out Jose out Jose out Jose out Jose out Jose out Jose out Jose out Jose out Jose out Jose out Jose out Jose out Jose out Jose out Jose out Jose out Jose out Jose out Jose out Jose out — Krys (@YerzyKrys) June 29, 2018

So pissed off about this. It's an insult to all average footballers to say that he's an average (at best) and nowhere near the standard we expect at United and I hate the fact that the money I spend on tickets goes towards paying this wage thief. — Joanne McDonnell (@jomcdonnell233) June 29, 2018

Arsenal’s fan walking around today like pic.twitter.com/g3wOvQLxN0 — Danny (@ArsenalDanAFC) June 29, 2018

Well done united...u played yourself...this club is becoming a joke who don't care about winning trophies anymore....we don't mind letting Martial go but did everything to keep fellaini...well played😶 — Ashutosh Limaye (@toshki_limaye) June 29, 2018

Words cannot express my disgust. My total and utter disbelief, and my dissatisfaction with Jose Mourinho's management. We've just re-signed a statue. Mourinho out. — Simon Black (@SiBlack82) June 29, 2018

