It’s safe to say Jose Mourinho wasn’t held in the highest of regards at Manchester United. Celebratory cheers in the dressing room, a mocking Paul Pogba post and an outpouring of relief on social media all greeted the news that the Portuguese had finally been sacked.

It’s safe to say Jose Mourinho wasn’t held in the highest of regards at Manchester United. Celebratory cheers in the dressing room, a mocking Paul Pogba post and an outpouring of relief on social media all greeted the news that the Portuguese had finally been sacked.

Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez appears to reveal his thoughts on Jose Mourinho's sacking with a not-so-subtle dig

Now Alexis Sanchez has become the latest to join in on the fun.

In a teasing video posted on his Instagram story, the Chilean, who found himself pushed to the periphery under Mourinho, has made clear his views on his former boss.

The forward can be seen driving into Carrington, United’s training ground, while playing Hans Zimmer’s ‘Now We Are Free’ from the 2000 film Gladiator.

The player’s not-so-subtle dig follows in the wake of his sharp shoot-down of reports he waged a £20k bet with Marcos Rojo that Mourinho would be sacked this season.

Alexis Sánchez playing Hans Zimmer’s ‘Now We Are Free’ whilst driving into Carrington 😅 pic.twitter.com/skyODHoTeC — utdreport (@utdreport) December 22, 2018

In the initial report, Sanchez was alleged to have said to Rojo: “I told you so!! Patience is all it takes. Rojo you owe me £20k.”

“This is FALSE!!!” Sanchez wrote in response, with the same word printed over the article in question. “Jose gave me the chance to play for the best team in the world and I only have gratitude for him.

“We are a truly United team. We are MANCHESTER UNITED. Respect. I can't wait to help the team! Good luck tomorrow family!”

Earlier this week the Chile international returned to his homeland as he recovers from a hamstring injury, having been absent throughout the poor run of form that led to Mourinho’s dismissal on Tuesday morning.

Mourinho’s replacement, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, said on Friday morning that Sanchez would be returning to Manchester over the weekend in order to finish his rehabilitation with the club and return to action in the New Year.

Online Editors