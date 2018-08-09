Manchester United turned down chance to sign Harry Maguire for £15m last summer

Manchester United turned down the chance to sign England centre half Harry Maguire for just £15 million last summer.

Maguire was one of the centre halves United were pursuing this summer only to be rebuffed by Leicester City.

It is thought it would have taken a fee of around £75 million - around five times the price United were quoted last summer, before Maguire left Hull City for Leicester - to tempt the Midlands club to part with the 25-year-old.

United - who face Leicester at Old Trafford in the Premier League curtain raiser on Friday night - were unwilling to pay such a sum, which would have matched the world record fee for a defender that Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in January.

Leicester paid £12 million rising to £17 million in June last year for Maguire, with United opting to pass on the opportunity to bring the player to Old Trafford. United instead signed Sweden centre half Victor Lindelof for £31 million, having also considered a move for Michael Keane, who ended up leaving Burnley for Everton.

Maguire’s stock has since risen dramatically after a strong debut season with Leicester and impressive showing for England at the World Cup finals.

Jose Mourinho, the United manager, had been desperate to sign a centre-half this summer but a deal for a number of targets failed to materialise.

