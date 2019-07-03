Manchester Unted have been told they need to dig deep if they want to add to their squad after a £70million offer for Harry Maguire was rejected by Leicester City.

Manchester United told to cough up in their pursuits of Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes

And Sporting Lisbon are playing hardball over in-demand midfielder Bruno Fernandes, with the Portuguese side looking for more than the £50m which United have reportedly offered.

United concluded one piece of business early this week, with that new four-year deal signed by Marcus Rashford.

But United supporters are eager to see more new faces added in time for next season, and plans to sign Maguire from Leicester have been held up.

The Foxes accept that their England international will leave this summer but they can afford to hold out and push United close to the £90m mark, aware that rivals Manchester City are also keen.

Reports in Italy claim that United have agreed personal terms with Sporting man Fernandes but the clubs cannot agree on a fee.

United are also working on a new deal for keeper David De Gea. The 28-year-old is keen for a pay rise to take him close to the £300,000 a week mark as he’s out of contract at the end of next season.

