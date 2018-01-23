Manchester United signing Alexis Sanchez has changed Jose Mourinho's transfer plans

The signing of Alexis Sanchez has freed up Manchester United’s short-term transfer plans, with midfield now the priority area.

The signing of Alexis Sanchez has freed up Manchester United’s short-term transfer plans, with midfield now the priority area.

With the Chilean having been previously been expected to go to Manchester City, the Old Trafford hierarchy had wanted a winger, a striker and a star name but Sanchez effectively ticks all those boxes and allows different potential formations in attack.

United still want the new signing’s former teammate Mesut Ozil, whose Arsenal contract is up in the summer, but it is understood he would be seeking wages of over £300,000 a week. The key purchases will be in central midfield, though, as Jose Mourinho seeks a long-term replacement for the retiring Michael Carrick and wants to boost his options.

Jean-Michel Seri of Nice has become the main target while Shakhtar Donetsk's Fred, a target of rivals City, is an option. United are also confident of doing a deal for 20-year-old Carlos Soler from Valencia, and Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Weigl. The signing of Sanchez likely means they won’t pursue interest in Christian Pulisic as strongly. The potential departure of Marouane Fellaini could well further influence things, but Mourinho may well go for another striker if the Belgian does leave. Fellaini is out of contract at the end of the season.

Online Editors