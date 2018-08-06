Manchester United 'reject Barcelona swap deal' involving Paul Pogba and Yerry Mina - reports

Manchester United are believed to have rejected Barcelona's stunning swap deal that would see Paul Pogba seal a move away from Old Trafford.

Manchester United are believed to have rejected Barcelona's stunning swap deal that would see Paul Pogba seal a move away from Old Trafford.

Sky Sports in Italy are reporting that United have been offered £45m and the Barcelona duo of defender Yerry Mina and midfielder Andre Gomes in exchange for Pogba.

The offer has been rejected by United, with the player who move to Manchester in a world record £89m deal in the summer of 2016 still viewed as a key figure for the Old Trafford club despite being dropped by manager Jose Mourinho for key games last season.

Pogba has also been linked with a return to his former club Juventus throughout this summer, with Barcelona's interest now appearing to have been firmed up with this audacious offer.

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde refused to deny his club were interested in signing Pogba over the weekend, as he offered this answer to when quizzed about the midfielder.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba helped France win the World Cup (Owen Humphreys/PA)

"Pogba is a great player, who is on another team and we are always very respectful of the players on other teams," he declared. "We respect the player and the teams they are on.

"Is the transfer market closed for signing more players? We’ll see how the market is going, but I’m the coach and my idea is to take advantage of the players we have."

Now it is being reported that United's attempts to sign defender Mina in recent days inspired a Barca suggestion that Pogba could move to the Catalan giants as part of the deal.

While Pogba has not publicly confirmed he wants to leave United, rumours of a breakdown in communications with United boss Mourinho have circulated throughout 2018 and now it appears someone in the Frenchman's camp have given Barca encouragement that a move could be possible.

While Mourinho has refused to confirm he wants striker Anthony Martial to stay at United for the new season, he has stated a desire to keep Pogba and it remains to be seen whether that stance could shift ahead of Thursday's 5pm transfer deadline in England.

Online Editors