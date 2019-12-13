Manchester United pushing for deal to sign Erling Braut Haaland after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes his move

Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to sign Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland in next month's transfer window, as decision day looms large for the Norwegian striker.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United have made their interest in Haaland clear in recent days and talks were staged with the player and his advisers in Austria on Friday, Independent.ie have been told.

Solskjaer was a key influence in Haaland's career as he managed the young forward in his formative days at Molde and that connection now appears to be working in United's favour as they look to sign one of Europe's most promising players.

Haaland may also be attracted by the approach being implemented by United under Solskjaer, with the club looking to recruit the best young players in the game and change the culture of the club.

Haaland scored eight goals in the Champions League group stages, but Salzburg's exit from the competition after a defeat against Liverpool last Tuesday will almost certainly signal the end of his time in Austria.

While he has been linked with a move to Red Bull Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, United have always appeared to be the front-runners to sign him and we now understand that Solskjaer has been in touch with the players in recent days.

While Haaland's father and his advisers are still weighing up their options ahead of a move that could be completed for a fee as low as €20m due to a clause in his Salzburg contract, Leeds fans Haaland could be added to the United forward line in the second half of the season.

Former Norway striker Jan Aage Fjortoft told Independent.ie earlier this week that United was a strong option for the forward, as he suggested a move to Old Trafford may prove to be too tempting for the striker.

"The links with United are inevitable given his past association with Solskjaer and I think the way United are working at the moment would be attractive for him," adds Fjortoft.

"They are looking to develop young players and are signing the best talent in Europe and there is no doubt at this moment Haaland is in that category when you see what he has done in the Champions League this season.

"It is all about picking the right club now. I expect him to move in January because any club scout who is not looking at a 19-year-old with this much potential needs to be fired, so he will have options.

"I know Borussia Dortmund are very interested, but it is up to Team Haaland now to decide what happens next. They turned down a move to Juventus when he moved to Salzburg as they felt he would develop better playing regular first-team football and they got that decision right. Now they have another choice to make."

During his days as Molde manager, Solskjaer compared him to Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku and he may now be reunited with his former protégé next month.

"He can become a top striker for sure," Solskjaer said last year. "He reminds me of the type of striker Lukaku is. There is a lot of interest in him. We have had offers from good clubs this year but we rejected them. He can go a long way in the game."

Online Editors