Manchester United are preparing for a huge shake-up of their squad, with five of the club's biggest earners being tipped to make an exit this summer.

Manchester United 'preparing to axe five of their biggest earners' ahead of summer spending spree

Old Trafford sources have hinted that Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera is certain to leave United after agreeing a deal to join Paris Saint-Germain, while his compatriot Juan Mata is believed to be close to agreeing a deal to join Barcelona.

Antonio Valencia and Marcos Rojo are also expected to leave United as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares to reshape his squad, with the future of the club's highest paid star Alexis Sanchez also believed to be uncertain.

Sanchez has struggled to make his mark at United since a high profile move from Arsenal in January 2018, with his huge wages likely to be a stumbling block to any move.

Solskjaer has insisted publicly that midfielder Paul Pogba will remain at United despite expected interest from Real Madrid, with the list of probable targets likely to see the club target younger players.

Widespread reports last week suggested Solskjaer would attempt to sign Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Jadon Sancho ahead of next season, with the England youngster receiving a glowing endorsement from United legend Rio Ferdinand.

"I would take him (at United) all day,' said Ferdinand during an interview with Goal. "English, young, hungry and talented, that's all I need to know.

"I've known Jadon since he was a kid, through friends. He has got the mentality. The mentality is a big part of it whether he has the physical attributes or not."

