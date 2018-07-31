Manchester United players in fear of upsetting erratic Jose Mourinho

Manchester United's players are growing increasingly alarmed by Jose Mourinho 's erratic behaviour and ferocious criticism of his squad as fears grow that their season could be undermined before it has even started.

Manchester United's players are growing increasingly alarmed by Jose Mourinho's erratic behaviour and ferocious criticism of his squad as fears grow that their season could be undermined before it has even started.

With only 10 days to go before United face Leicester City in their opening Premier League game, Mourinho's relationship with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and his players is under severe strain.

Mourinho has made no attempt to mask his frustration with Woodward over transfer policy or his irritation with the attitude of some members of his squad as United assume a dysfunctional look under the Portuguese's guidance.

Barbed

It is understood players feel they are treading on eggshells with the manager, afraid they will be next to upset him or become the latest target of a barbed attack.

Mourinho's willingness to criticise players publicly gathered pace during the second half of last season and has escalated on United's troubled pre-season tour of the United States.

Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward. Photo: Press Association Images/PA Wire

It has unsettled even those who have stayed loyal to Mourinho during his two years at Old Trafford and there are concerns the situation could deteriorate further.

There is a feeling that morale is being needlessly damaged by Mourinho's fierce complaints about the squad he has been left to work with in the US due to World Cup absentees and injuries.

Up to 17 players could miss the friendly against Real Madrid in Miami tomorrow.

There has been bemusement, for example, that Mourinho sought to publicly criticise Antonio Valencia's physical condition only days after naming him as the club captain following Michael Carrick's retirement.

Mourinho's relationship with other players is at breaking point. Anthony Martial has not returned to America after flying home to attend the birth of his second child last week and the France forward is not thought to have reacted well to the manager's claim he should still be in the US.

Sources at United believe the impact of Rui Faria's departure is already being felt as Mourinho's mood swings become more frequent.

Faria, Mourinho's long-standing No 2 and a close friend, left at the end of last season to spend more time with his family and United's staff and players are ruing the absence of a key sounding board.

Although Mourinho has been installed as the joint-favourite to be the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season, he retains the support of Woodward, who has little appetite for more upheaval and handed the manager a contract to June 2020, with the option of a further year, in January.

But their relationship is facing its biggest test as United struggle to acquire the players Mourinho wants.

People close to Mourinho have suggested the manager has been told he must sell before he can buy again but senior sources at Old Trafford maintain that is not the case, even though there is an acceptance that a bloated squad needs trimming.

Mourinho is desperate to sign a centre-half and has put Woodward firmly in the spotlight by claiming publicly that he gave the board "five names a few months ago".

He also wants a right winger but has claimed he may have to settle for one more recruit.

There have been differences over profile of transfer targets over the past year and patience is being challenged on both sides.

Dismay

Brazil midfielder Fred, young right-back Diogo Dalot and third-choice goalkeeper Lee Grant are United's only signings so far.

Mourinho's dismay with United's tour extended to the manager saying he would not pay to watch his under-strength team play in the US.

Charlie Stillitano, executive chairman of Relevent Sports, organisers of the International Champions Cup, defended Mourinho's remarks and accepted staging such tournaments in World Cup years was a challenge.

But Mourinho's comments raised eyebrows with United's commercial staff and were considered unhelpful in terms of relations.

Nonetheless, Mourinho has had to endure plenty of setbacks in the US, which have further darkened his mood.

Already deprived of half his first-choice starting XI because of their World Cup commitments, United's problems have been exacerbated by a spate of injuries on tour.

United will be without Nemanja Matic and Valencia for the start of the domestic campaign. Matic has had an operation to solve an abdominal problem and Valencia has picked up a back injury.

To worsen matters, United are likely also to be without Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly and Ander Herrera against Real.

All three missed training in Miami yesterday and are unlikely to be risked so soon before the start of the Premier League campaign.

Meanwhile, Everton have expressed an interest in United defender Marcos Rojo, who signed a new contract only in March, but his wage demands could derail any deal.

United are willing to sell Rojo for only slightly more than the €18m (£16m) they paid Sporting Lisbon for him four years ago. However, Everton are unwilling to match the €170,000 (€150,000) a week Rojo currently earns and he is reluctant to take a cut. (© Daily Telegraph, London).

Previous Mourinho meltdowns

Dirty laundry

As Chelsea boss, Jose Mourinho allegedly hid in a laundry basket to pass on half-time instructions during a 2005 Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, having led Porto to victory in the competition and less than a year before.

Match observers suggested assistant Rui Faria was using an earpiece under a woollen hat to communicate with Mourinho, who was serving a two-match UEFA touchline ban after he alleged then-Barcelona coach Frank Rijkaard influenced referee Anders Frisk during a Champions League match at the Camp Nou.

Frisk later received death threats and promptly retired.

Under doctors orders

The beginning of the end for Mourinho's second spell at Stamford Bridge was when he publicly criticised club doctor Eva Carneiro for coming onto the pitch to treat a player he did not think was injured.

The defending champions Chelsea, had made a poor start to the 2015/'16 season and would fail to pull out of their nosedive, leading to Mourinho's sacking after a loss at Leicester City.

Carneiro would ultimately win a compensation settlement weeks before Mourinho pitched up at his next posting as Manchester United mananger and the issue was widely seen as being the moment he lost the Chelsea dressing room.

Vilanova gets one in the eye

Mourinho had several quarrels while in charge of Real Madrid in Spain - most notably when he poked then Barcelona assistant coach Tito Vilanova in the eye in 2011.

Mourinho jabbed Vilanova, who shoved him back, during a touchline fracas in a Spanish Super Cup encounter.

The Spanish Football Federation later waived punishment for both men as part of a 2012 amnesty while Mourinho later apologised for his behaviour.

Opening fire on gunners

Mourinho was hit with a £200,000 (€220,000) for his part in a meeting with then Arsenal full-back Ashley Cole in a January 2005 tapping-up scandal.

The then-Chelsea boss' fine was later reduced to £75,000 (€84,000) following an appeal.

Bad blood between remained between the Gunners and Chelsea and later that year Mourinho labelled Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger "a voyeur" after claiming the Frenchman had an obsession with Chelsea.

Wenger was furious with the remark and considered taking legal action against Mourinho before the two managers made peace after the Portuguese admitted that he regretted making the comment.

