Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira on verge of Italian move

Andreas Pereira is set for a move to Italy

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is close to joining Lazio on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old made 40 appearances in all competitions for United last season but saw his opportunities limited after Bruno Fernandes’ arrival in the winter transfer window.

The Brazilian has been with United since 2014, and previously spent time on loan in LaLiga with Granada and Valencia.

The deal with Lazio would see the Serie A club pay his wages for the duration of the loan.

PA Media