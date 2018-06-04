Manchester United are expected to complete the signing of FC Porto defender Diogo Dalot, with sources in Portugal and England confirming a deal for the full-back is close.

Manchester United make a breakthrough as they close in on their first signing of the summer

Dalot has been strongly linked with a move to United in recent weeks, with the teenager now being tipped to seal a move to Old Trafford in the coming days in a deal believed to be worth around £20m.

United were keen to finalise the deal before rival bidders entered the running, with United chiefs believed to be close to sealing a deal for one of manager Jose Mourinho’s top transfer targets as he looks to wrap up his transfer business early this summer. Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred is widely reported to be on the brink of finalising a £52m move to United, with the double signing set to hasten the departure of players Mourinho is keen to move out of his squad.

Defenders Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind are tipped to leave United this summer and while advisers of full-back Luke Shaw have insisted he wants to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place in the squad, Independent.ie have been informed that the player has been made available for sale this summer. Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld remains a leading defensive target for Mourinho, with Spurs willing to do business on a 29-year-old defender who has refused to sign a new contract with the north London club.

Indpenedent.ie have been informed that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen to add Shaw to his squad after the duo built up a strong working relationship during their time together at Southampton, so the prospect of a deal that sees Alderweireld moving to Manchester and Shaw joining Tottenham a strong possibility in this transfer window.

Online Editors