Manchester United fans send their messages of support to Alex Ferguson during West Ham game
Manchester United fans offered their support to Sir Alex Ferguson in their first match since it was announced their former manager had suffered a brain haemorrhage.
The club revealed on Wednesday that Ferguson, who won 38 trophies during his Old Trafford tenure, was out of intensive care following surgery which took place on Saturday.
United supporters went on to mark their Premier League clash at West Ham with warm tributes to the 76-year-old.
Ferguson's name rang from the away end at least half an hour before kick-off and again once the game was under way.
Meanwhile there were a number of placards and banners offering well-wishes to the Scot as he continues his recovery.
Online Editors
