Manchester United have confirmed they are aware of allegations made against a former employee and are cooperating fully with the review into historic sexual abuse in the game.

Manchester United cooperating with FA sexual abuse review of allegations against former employee

Billy Watts, who died in 2009, worked as a caretaker, kit man and groundsman at The Cliff, United's former main training ground, during the 1980s.

The Athletic website reported that Watts was subject of internal disciplinary action in 1989, leading him to move into a new role that took him away from The Cliff and United's youth-team players.

United have submitted that information and all other available records to the Sheldon Review.

The Football Association's independent review into child sexual abuse in football is being led by Clive Sheldon QC, who took up the role in December 2016 after disclosures began to be made.

A United spokesperson told the PA news agency: "We have cooperated fully with the Sheldon Review in an effort to make sure we were as comprehensive on this important matter as we could be.

"This involved conducting multiple interviews as part of our wide-ranging enquiries pursuant to the review.

"These included a former employee who had conducted the disciplinary process against the former caretaker in the 1980s and other current and former employees who worked at the club in the 70s and 80s.

"All interviewees provided their full cooperation and information relating to the former caretaker has been included in Manchester United's submissions to the review.

"Identifying facts from historical allegations is never an easy process and their report will include any issues relating to Manchester United that are considered relevant by the review team."

PA Media