Manchester United consider 'song sheets' to help improve Old Trafford atmosphere

United are planning to canvass the views of supporters via a survey following criticism from manager Jose Mourinho about a lack of noise during matches at Old Trafford.

Speaking at a fans' forum last month, the minutes of which have been published on the club website, head of venue operations Dan Schofield said: "As you will most likely be aware, the atmosphere at Old Trafford is something which has been frequently commented on of late, both in the media and across social networks, and is a subject the club takes very seriously.

"To this end, senior management plan to further discuss this topic with fan groups and other interested parties and stakeholders to listen to concerns, ideas, etc and then to put forward recommendations to help facilitate positive change. However, our view is that ideally initiatives should be fan-driven."