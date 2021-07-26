| 18.2°C Dublin

Manchester United closing in on a deal for Real Madrid and France defender Raphael Varane

A switch to United is looking increasingly on the cards as discussions continue.

Raphael Varane has been with Real Madrid since 2011 (Nick Potts/PA)

Raphael Varane has been with Real Madrid since 2011 (Nick Potts/PA)

Raphael Varane has been with Real Madrid since 2011 (Nick Potts/PA)

Raphael Varane has been with Real Madrid since 2011 (Nick Potts/PA)

Phil Medlicott

Manchester United are getting closer to a deal to sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane following positive talks over the weekend, it is understood.

While the 28-year-old France centre-back has returned to pre-season training with Real, a switch to United is looking increasingly on the cards as discussions continue.

Varane has a year left on his current contract with Real, who he joined from Lens in 2011.

Varane (left) helped France win the 2018 Word Cup (Nick Potts/PA).

Varane (left) helped France win the 2018 Word Cup (Nick Potts/PA).

Varane (left) helped France win the 2018 Word Cup (Nick Potts/PA).

Varane (left) helped France win the 2018 Word Cup (Nick Potts/PA).

He has helped the Spanish giants win a glut of silverware, including the Champions League four times and three LaLiga titles.

Varane has played 79 times for France and was part of the side that won the 2018 World Cup.

United securing his services would add to to the capture of England winger Jadon Sancho, whose £73million move from Borussia Dortmund was completed last week.

The Red Devils have also re-signed goalkeeper Tom Heaton this summer following his departure from Burnley.

