Manchester United beaten by German champions Bayern Munich in final pre-season friendly

Manchester United's final friendly before the start of the new Premier League season ended in a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Javi Martinez scored the only goal at the Allianz Arena, glancing home a second-half header from a corner, while Bayern forward Arjen Robben had a late strike ruled out for offside.

United, who start their league campaign at home to Leicester on Friday evening, were captained by Alexis Sanchez in Bavaria.

The Chile forward was supported in attack by Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Andreas Pereira, with recent signing Fred partnering Ander Herrera in central midfield.

Jose Mourinho brought a host of youngsters off the bench in the second half, including Tahith Chong and Axel Tuanzebe, while goalkeeper Lee Grant, signed from Stoke in July, came on for David de Gea.

United created little during the match and were unable to find an equaliser in the closing stages.

