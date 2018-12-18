Manchester United's official website has posted a video welcoming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club's interim manager on Tuesday evening, before hastily deleting the story ahead of a possible announcement on Wednesday.

Manchester United appear to confirm appointment of their new interim manager and then delete the story

Solskjaer is widely expected to fill the void created by Jose Mourinho's sacking on Tuesday, with the former United striker set to take on the role until the end of the season before the club appoint a long-term manager.

Yet it appears United's official website jumped the gun when they published a story confirming Solskjaer had been appointed at United almost two decades after he scored a winning goal for the club in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

The story was headlined 'The Most Famous Night of Ole's Career', as it reflected on his goal that brought Europe's biggest trophy to Old Trafford for the first time since 1968.

It also featured videos commemorating some of Solskjaer's best moments in a United shirt, but it has since been removed by club officials.

Norweigan Prime Minister Erna Solberg also congratulated her compatriot Solskjaer on his new job in a tweet - which has since been deleted - wishing him well in his new role at Manchester United.

It appears the fine details in Solskjaer's return to Old Trafford have yet to be confirmed, with United eager to have a manager in place ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against Cardiff.

A trip to Cardiff would be an interesting test for Solskjaer, after his only experience of Premier League management ended in disappointment during his spell in charge of the Welsh club.

Online Editors