Manchester United are "angry and incensed" by claims manager Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba had a bust-up in training earlier this week.

Manchester United 'angry and incensed' as they deny fresh claims of a bust-up between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba

The Sun newspaper ran a back-page exclusive claiming Pogba had told Mourinho that he would not talk to him any more and that he needed to go through his agent Mino Raiola for any future communications, in a story that was always likely to become a big talking point ahead of United's trip to Brighton this weekend.

Pogba has been persistently linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks amid repeated claims that his relationship with Mourinho has become strained, with the French World Cup winning fuelling those rumours in a interview given after last week's game against Leicester.

Pogba suggested he 'would be fined' if he spoke on on his true feelings over his future at United, with the report of a bust-up with Mourinho adding the the narrative that the duo's relationship has broken down.

However, a United official has told Sky Sports that the report of a training ground row between Pogba and Mourinho this week is false, as they offered up these comments:

"They are angry, they're incensed, they're telling me there was no bust up between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba," said Sky reporter James Cooper. "The reports of this are absolute nonsense. The relationship between the two people is good."

Mourinho is certain to be asked about the latest round of Pogba rumours when he stages his next press conference on Friday.

