Maguire's claims that he thought he was being kidnapped by fake police are 'ridiculous' - lawyer

Competing stories: Harry Maguire spoke to the BBC about the events which led to his arrest on the Greek island of Mykonos. Photo: BBC Sport/PA Wire

The Greek lawyer who secured a guilty verdict against Harry Maguire has denounced the Manchester United and England footballer's account of how he came to be charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery as "ridiculous".

Ioannis Paradissis hit out yesterday at Maguire's first interview since he was handed a 21-month suspended prison sentence by a Greek court.

Maguire, who denies the charges, told the BBC on Thursday that he thought he and others were being kidnapped by fake police in Mykonos and that he had tried to run away in fear for his life after being hit on the legs and told, "you won't play again".

Mr Paradissis said: "I've seen and read what Maguire said and it's ridiculous, and only adds further insult to the harm he caused the policemen he attacked and the Greek justice system as a whole.

"Maguire claims that he feared he was being kidnapped, yet his response is to run away and call his agent, leaving behind his fiancée, brothers and sister and childhood friends. Even if you accepted this as true, which I don't, these are not the actions of an honourable man."

Mr Paradissis added: "Maguire claims that when the minibus stopped, he did not know that it was outside a police station. It is clearly obvious what this place is.

"There are many police cars parked outside it at night, there is a sign stating that it is a police station. The only way you would not be able tell if it was not a police station is if you are very drunk. But clearly, he was not that drunk because, according to him, he was able to fight off a group of men who he thought were kidnappers and try to escape."

Mr Paradissis criticised the BBC for not probing Maguire more deeply over claims the whole affair had begun when his sister, Daisy, had been injected with a date-rape drug by two Albanian men, questioning how the group would know their nationality.

Mr Paradissis, who says he has received threats and insults from Maguire's supporters over his own involvement in the case, added that the Manchester United captain's appeal did not mean his conviction did not stand.

Yesterday Maguire tweeted: "Thanks for everyone's support over the last week, I'm pleased to have had my say and share the true version of events. Looking forward to getting on with life now and the season ahead."

He told the BBC: "I thought we were getting kidnapped. We got down on our knees, we put our hands in the air, they just started hitting us.

"They were hitting my leg saying my career's over: 'No more football. You won't play again'.

"And at this point I thought there is no chance these are police or I don't know who they are so I tried to run away, I was in that much of a panic, fear, scared for my life. All the way through it." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

