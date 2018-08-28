Luke Shaw believes Manchester United's dressing room boasts the spirit, determination and talent to bounce back from Monday's embarrassing home humbling by Tottenham.

Luke Shaw reveals what Jose Mourinho said in the Manchester United dressing room at half-time last night

After an uncomfortable week of prodding and probing in the wake of the shock defeat at Brighton, a packed Old Trafford expected a response from Jose Mourinho's side.

Instead, United's inability to capitalise on a bright start saw Spurs exploit their defensive frailties in a whirlwind second half.

Harry Kane's header was complemented by a Lucas Moura brace in a 3-0 defeat that represents the biggest home defeat of Mourinho's entire managerial career.

It ratchets up the pressure on the United boss and his team ahead of Sunday's trip to Burnley, where left-back Shaw knows a response is needed.

"You always see a lot of things in the media that go on about what our dressing room is like," the 23-year-old said.

"But, look, we have a really good spirit, a really good group of lads and a group that want to work, want to achieve big things here.

"We have a really good group and yeah of course we'll reflect on our day off (on Tuesday) and we'll come back in on Wednesday.

"We've got a really good group, a good group of hard workers and amazing talents everywhere you look on the field.

"We've just got to start taking our chances and I am sure we will start winning more games."

Shaw believes it should have been "game over" by half-time as United impressed against a frustrated Spurs side.

But, ultimately, defensive and mental brittleness saw Mourinho's men collapse, with just 133 seconds between the visitors' first and second goals.

Mourinho reminded the players they were on top at half time before their disastrous second half.

“To the fans that came out tonight, we are sorry and we will be better next week, we will improve, we will keep working hard,” Shaw told MUTV.

“We spoke at half-time and Jose [Mourinho] said they hadn't had one corner, one cross or one dangerous opportunity

"Even then, we should have been relaxed, I think. 'Look, it's only one goal, we've still got a lot of time' and then comes maybe another mistake.

"Another silly, stupid goal. We were so on top and it's just disappointing, really disappointing.

"Everyone in the dressing room is really sad, especially after the first half we had and especially a big thank you to the fans for the way they supported us, even when we were down 3-0, was amazing.

"At the final whistle as well, the way they were clapping the team was I think really respectful and really nice for us as players to receive after a disappointing result.

"And obviously to the fans that came out tonight, we're sorry, we'll be better next week.

"We'll improve, we'll keep working hard. It's early in the season so we've got a lot of games to come and a lot of positive things from tonight.

"But we've got to get points and tonight's result wasn't good enough.

"Like I said, I am sorry for the fans, not just the ones here but the ones at home that have been watching and supporting us.

"It wasn't good tonight and we'll look at that over the next week and bounce back against Burnley."

Shaw will surely get another chance to start this weekend after another bright United display, while an England recall when Gareth Southgate names his first squad since the World Cup on Thursday would be deserved.

"Tonight, personally for me, I don't really care about my performance," Shaw said. "I care more about the result and as a team.

"We need to pick up points, especially with two losses now. We need to look next week to win and win in a good way.

"I think we played really well in the first half and if we keep playing like that, and we take our chances, then we have got to win games."

Online Editors