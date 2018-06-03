Brazil midfielder Fred has admitted he had yet to be told whether he will be given the green light to complete a medical ahead of a move to Manchester United.

Late night tweet from Fred appears to confirm he is in Manchester ahead of expected medical at United

The Shakhtar Donestsk star is widely reported to complete a medial with United on Monday ahead of his £52m move to Old Trafford, but he admitted he has not be told that the move to United would take place this week as he spoke to reporters after Brazil's international against Croatia at Anfield on Sunday.

"I'll still talk to my agents to find out the reality of it," the 25-year-old told Brazilian newspaper Globo. "I want to focus only on the team. It's a unique time, the World Cup. We have to try to forget things from outside."

Reports in Brazil indicated that a deal to become United's first signing of the summer is so close that the player is due to use his time in the north-west to head to Old Trafford for a medical. But Fred was evasive when questioned about his exact itinerary, insisting: "I'm going to talk to the people and meet my friends. I still do not know where I'm going."

Brazil coach Tite wants Fred's future to be resolved ahead of the World Cup, with the presence of the Brazil squad in England opening the prospect of a deal to be finalised. "When this happens, and it is inevitable, they are going to come to us and our advice to them is resolve this as soon as you can so your head is back with us and focusing on the national team," Tite said. "If I was a manager I'd ask to sign him as well."

Fred appeared to give a hint that he was closing in on a move to United on Sunday night when he posted a late night tweet following Brazil's win on Sunday, with the location at the bottom of the message confirming he was in Manchester. It is now expected that the fine details of the move will be resolved on Monday before United confirm their first major signing of the summer.

Online Editors