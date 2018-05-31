Jose Mourinho watches Austria vs Russia amid £50million Marko Arnautovic transfer rumours

Jose Mourinho was at Austria’s friendly against Russia in Innsbruck on Wednesday night to run the rule over West Ham United forward Marko Arnautovic.

The Manchester United manager is considering a move for the mercurial Austria forward and was spotted in the stands at the Tivoli-Neu stadium wearing a baseball cap. Austria beat Russia 1-0 with Arnautovic - who led the line - playing a key role in the goal.

United are closing in on a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk and Brazil midfielder Fred that could cost up to £52.5 million and have activated the €20 million (£17.44 million) release clause in the contract of Porto right back Diogo Dalot. Mourinho is interested in signing £50 million rated Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld as well. But the United manager would also like to add an attacking player who offers a physical threat as well as technical quality in the event Marouane Fellaini fails to agree a new contract and leaves this summer and is considering a number of options, including Arnautovic.

Arnautovic is thought to have impressed Mourinho with his performances for West Ham last season, for whom he scored 11 goals in the Premier League. The 6ft 4in Austrian’s ability to play in different positions across the front and role both as creator and predator appeals to Mourinho while he has the strength and frame to hold up the ball and unsettle opponents. Arnautovic was on loan at Inter Milan in 2009/10 when Mourinho was coach but the Austrian played only a handful of games under him.

With Manuel Pellegrini newly installed as West Ham’s manager, though, the London club are likely to be resistant to selling Arnautovic and could demand an exorbitant fee for a player they signed for £24 million from Stoke last summer. Whether United’s hierarchy would also be prepared to stump up around £50 million for a 29 year old with a history of volatility given that recent purchases Matic and Sanchez are also 29 and another target, Alderweireld, is the same age remains to be seen. United balked at meeting Inter Milan’s £49 million valuation of Croatia winger Ivan Perisic, then 28.

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has also been watched extensively but his (€110 million) £97 million plus valuation is considered excessive while Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic is another to be linked.

