Jose Mourinho has responded to Paul Pogba's claims that he was afraid to speak his mind for fear that he would possibly get fined.

Jose Mourinho reveals he has only fined one player as Man United manager - and it isn't Paul Pogba

Mourinho's relationship with the French star has been under scrutiny in recent weeks with allegations of a training ground bust-up and speculation that Pogba could be moving away from Old Trafford.

One incident that fuelled the speculation came after United's opening day victory over Leicester, where the World Cup winning midfielder revealed he was unwilling to talk at length about his future, fearing he would get fined.

"If you're not happy, you cannot give your best. There are things I cannot say otherwise I will get fined," Pogba told reporters after the game.

Mourinho insisted today that he had no issue with the comments, and claimed that although he has fined a Manchester United player before, it wasn't the divisive Frenchman.

"I don't care," Mourinho said of the interview. "I don't care."

When pressed on the reasons for Pogba making his comments about possibly being fined, Mourinho added: "You have to ask him, you have to ask him.

"I am here for two years and a couple of months and the only player that was fined was Anthony Martial, so it is not easy to be fined here.

"So, you have to ask him. I didn't ask him, I am not going to ask him."

Mourinho confirmed Martial's fine revolved around recent events involving his late return following the birth of his second child.

Additional reporting by PA.

