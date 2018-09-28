Jose Mourinho reminds Paul Pogba 'no player is bigger than Manchester United'

Jose Mourinho has reminded Paul Pogba that no player is bigger than Manchester United and that it is his job to "defend" the club.

Mourinho and Pogba were caught engaging in a frosty exchange at United's Carrington training ground earlier this week after the EFL Cup defeat to Derby County.

Television cameras captured the United manager confronting Pogba about a video the midfielder had posted to Instagram after the final whistle on Tuesday, which he believed had made light of United's elimination.

Nevertheless, the spat came just a day after Mourinho's decision to strip Pogba of the vice-captaincy following the midfielder's thinly-veiled criticism of United's approach in last weekend's draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

At his press conference to preview Saturday's lunchtime kick-off against West Ham United, Mourinho confirmed that Pogba will play at the London Stadium after impressing in training.

However, when asked whether he had considered dropping Pogba entirely from his side, Mourinho said he had not.

"No, he's a player like the others," he said. "No player is bigger than the club and if I'm happy with his work he plays. If I'm not happy he doesn't play.

"I'm happy with his work this week, really happy. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday especially because today was not so significant but he trained really well.

"The team needs good players, players with personality to play, he has and he plays tomorrow."

Asked whether the speculation over his and Pogba's relationship had damaged the club's reputation over the past week, Mourinho reiterated: "Manchester United is bigger than anyone and I have to defend that."

Mourinho insisted that his relationship with Pogba was good. "I think Paul told that in one of his appearances in the famous mixed zone and is exactly, he is correct. It is a good relation, player manager."

Online Editors