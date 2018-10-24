Jose Mourinho rejects FA charge over improper conduct following 'abusive' outburst at television cameras

Jose Mourinho has denied the Football Association improper conduct charge levelled at him for “abusive” comments made in Portuguese to the television cameras after his team’s victory over Newcastle United this month.

The Manchester United manager could potentially be facing a touchline ban for the remarks he made to the pitch-side mobile camera on October 6 after his team had come back from two goals behind to beat Newcastle 3-2 at Old Trafford. He was charged with using abusive language in what was his native Portuguese and now has taken the option of contesting the charge via what the FA term a non-personal hearing that he does not have to attend in person.

The deadline was extended to 6pm on Wednesday and Mourinho had the option of simply accepting the FA charge. It will now go to a three-person independent regulatory commission who will decide whether Mourinho is guilty of the charge laid out by the FA and, if so, set the punishment. The majority of high-profile players and coaches charged by the FA do not attend the hearings in person.

The concern for Mourinho is that the commission could give him a touchline ban. Wayne Rooney was given a two-match ban for swearing into a television camera at Upton Park in 2011. He appealed the ban on the grounds of it being excessive and was suspended for the FA Cup semi-final that season against Manchester City.

Mourinho’s deadline to respond to the FA was extended from the end of last week. The original FA charge was as follows: “It is alleged that his [Mourinho’s] language at the end of the fixture, as captured by the broadcast footage, was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.”

Online Editors