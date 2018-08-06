Jose Mourinho refusing to sell Paul Pogba amid Barcelona and Juventus interest

Manchester United have taken a firm stance they will not sell Paul Pogba, despite reports of his agent Mino Raiola agitating for a move.

Barcelona and Juventus are interested in the World Cup-winning star, but the English club have made it clear they will not sell.

It does remain true that there are unresolved issues between Pogba and manager Jose Mourinho from last season – especially in terms of tactics and how they interact.

This has led to Raiola looking at alternative options beyond Old Trafford, with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola famously revealing last season that he had been offered the midfielder.

Despite all of that, even Mourinho believes it would be folly to sell Pogba now. That is even more pronounced for United as a whole, who see Pogba as central to their commercial plans as much as the team’s future on the pitch.

Meanwhile, United remain someway short of Tottenham's valuation of Toby Alderweireld, and are considering approaches for Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng or Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez instead.

With the transfer window closing on Thursday, Mourinho is adamant the club sign him an authoritative centre-half, but the Old Trafford hierarchy have encountered more frustration in their pursuit of Alderweireld.

Spurs have let it be known they would sell but only at a certain price – understood to be over £55m – and United are still no closer to meeting it.

Online Editors