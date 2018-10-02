Jose Mourinho in a fresh attack on his own players after Valencia bore draw in the Champions League

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claimed he does not have players to build play from the defence after another disappointing performance form his team resulted in a 0-0 draw against Valencia in the Champions League.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claimed he does not have players to build play from the defence after another disappointing performance form his team resulted in a 0-0 draw against Valencia in the Champions League.

Mourinho has been highly critical of his defensive options during his time as United manager, with Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Luke Shaw the defensive four he selected for his side's second Champions League game of the season.

Yet while he admitted his strikers are lacking in confidence after a woeful start to the season that has put his future at the club on the line, it was his comments directed at his defenders that will again be viewed as criticism of his own players.

"We tried to play, but in some crucial positions on the building up phase, we don't have the technical quality to build from the back," Mourinho told BT Sport. "We tried to create chances to win the game, but we know we are not going to make 20 chances.

"It was a frustrating night because its as not the result we want. Some improvement in our performance and in such a difficult group like we have, if you don't win, you can't lose. I accept the result as a fair result."

Mourinho then hinted his side may need to get a positive result against Valencia in Spain in the final game of their Champions League group campaign to make it through to the next round, with back-to-back games against Italian champions Juventus next on their agenda after the upcoming international break.

"We have two matches against Juventus against points and we have a last chance (against Valencia away from home) to decide," he states.

"This is a not a bad result. Not a good result, but not bad. Now we have Newcastle before the league stops then we have Chelsea and Juventus in three days. It will be good for the team if we can beat Newcastle."

Mourinho went on to repeat his claim that last season's second place finish in the Premier League was one of the great achievements of his decorated coaching career, as he again suggested the squad he has helped to build with around £400m of the club's money is not up to the job of performing at the highest level.

"I told in pre-season that last season was phenomenal; to finish second, to reach the FA Cup final, to win the Champions League group. It was phenomenal. I say nothing more than that," he said.

Mourinho then hinted he could not comment on the reasons why his side are faltering, as he hinted he could get into trouble with the United hierarchy if he spoke about his grievances as he addressed the written media.

"There are things I cannot say and if I say it would not be good for me and it would give you another reason to criticise me, but you already have enough," he added.

Online Editors