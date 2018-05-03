Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho expects Romelu Lukaku to be fit enough to face Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Jose Mourinho hopeful about Marouane Fellaini's contract talks and Romelu Lukaku's chances of being fit for FA Cup final

The Belgian striker could not complete United's victory over Arsenal, withdrawing hurt during the second half, but Mourinho has backed him to return in time to tackle his former employers on May 19.

Asked about Lukaku's chances of featuring at Wembley, Mourinho said at his press conference ahead of Friday's Premier League game at Brighton: "Hope so. Looks positive." On how the player is feeling, the Portuguese added: "I don't know. I just know that, of course, (he is) not (available) tomorrow. Apart from that, we need to wait for more scans, more time but not tomorrow."

Mourinho is also optimistic that Marouane Fellaini will sign a new contract at Old Trafford. The midfielder, like Lukaku a Belgium international, reaches the end of his current deal in the summer.

Mourinho, who has recently talked about a breakthrough in negotiations, said: "I am still positive. "He's important. He's a player that I like but, again, especially for him, he has a different position in relation to other players with a contract because with other players with a contract we can control their destiny in a different way.

"In Marouane's case, his destiny is in his hands and he will decide what makes him happier. "He knows that I want him to stay, he knows that the club wants him to stay.

"He has an offer from us and it's up to him now to (say) yes or no.

"I am still positive because I feel that he likes to be here, I feel that he he likes the feeling of the manager trusting him and I think there is a good chance for him to stay.

"But if he leaves, so be it and be happy."

Online Editors