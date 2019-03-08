Jose Mourinho hails 'phenomenal' Manchester United result and gives full credit to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Jose Mourinho hailed Manchester United's 3-1 victory over PSG in the Champions League round-of-16 as "phenomenal", before distancing himself from an immediate return to management.

United overturned a two-goal deficit in a historic win at the Parc des Princes after Marcus Rashford's last-gasp winner from the penalty spot.

One of Mourinho's greatest wins as United manager also came during this season's competition, when two late goals against Juventus helped to secure the club's passage into the knockout stages.

"I think independent of the performances, Ajax and Manchester United results are phenomenal results, and if the responsibility in the bad days is for the managers, the responsibility of the good days is then also for the managers," Mourinho told RT.

"So for me, [Erik] ten Hag from Ajax and Solskjaer from Manchester United. Incredible results, so credit to them."

Holders Real Madrid crashed out of the competition after being stunned 4-1 by Ajax at the Bernabeu, throwing Santiago Solari's future into doubt.

Mourinho, who left Madrid in 2013, is thought to be one of Florentino Perez's prime candidates to retake the helm, however, the 56-year-old distances himself from the speculation, claiming "he is not desperate to work at all".

Honestly I don't know, speculations are speculations," he said.

"I never hide it, I'm in a very calm situation. I'm not desperate to work at all, I'm studying, I'm doing things that I can't do when I'm working.

"I'm on this side of the cameras, which is a good perspective for me too.

"I don't know, probably I hope to be working in the summer. Working happily in the next pre-season, June, July.

"But there is nothing at all to say. I promise if one day there is anything to say, I will let you know."

Independent News Service