Jose Mourinho appears to get a vote of confidence as Paul Ince rips into the Man United manager

Jose Mourinho appears to have been given a vote of confidence from Manchester United after a turbulent 48 hours following the 3-2 home defeat by Brighton on Sunday.

The BBC quoted United insiders as they ran a story dismissing rumours that former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is being lined up to replace Mourinho, with the story insisting Old Trafford chiefs were not considering a change of manager any time soon.

"Why would we discuss Zidane when there is no job?" was a quote included in the article and reported to have come from a high-profile United source, with the club's former player Gary Neville suggesting on Monday night that the media are being briefed by United CEO Ed Woodward.

The story emerged as the future of United midfielder Paul Pogba came under the microscope once again, with his outspoke agent Mino Raiola posting Twitter messages on Tuesday morning suggesting the club should sell his client amid persistent links with Barcelona.

Some people need to talk for fear of being forgotten. Paul Scholes wouldn’t recognize a leader if he was in front of Sir Winston Churchill. @paulpogba — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) August 21, 2018

Paul Scholes should become sports director and advise Woodward to sell Pogba. Would be sleepless nights to find Pogba a new club @paulpogba — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) August 21, 2018

Meanwhile, former United midfielder Paul Ince has suggested Mourinho could be on borrowed time at Old Trafford, as he believes the club's supporters have lost faith in him.

"I can see now that fans are turning against Jose Mourinho, and I can understand why," stated Paddy Power ambassador Ince. "When you see Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham – they’re all playing the kind of football you expect from a Manchester United side.

"After last year, the way he set up his teams and some of the football the fans had to endure, you’d have thought he’d have tried a different technique this time around.

"The fans want to see attacking football, they want to see the kind of performances they’re used to from United sides, even if the result is sometimes disappointing.

"They’re right to be upset, because I don’t believe they’re going to see that this year either. I watched the game on Sunday, and I physically couldn’t see what Mourinho and United were trying to do. There was no game-plan whatsoever.

"Sometimes, it’s not about getting beat, it’s about the manner in which you get beat. Let’s get one thing straight, Jose Mourinho is a proven manager. He’s won time and time again at the top level. However, for me, the style he’s playing at United doesn’t suit the club and never will.

"When you’re managing at Old Trafford, you’re expected to play a certain style, and if you’re not then there’s going to be issues with the fans and the club.

"Other clubs and fans are having a field day at the minute, seeing what is happening at Man United. They’re becoming a laughing stock, and falling behind."

Online Editors