Jose Mourinho admits David De Gea's future could lie away from Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted he is not expecting the club to agree a new contract with keeper David De Gea.

The Spanish No.1 will be tied to United until the summer of 2020 once the OId Trafford chiefs activate the one-year extension option built into his current deal that officials runs out next June, yet Mourinho has offered up a pessimistic view that may suggests the keeper may have already made up his mind to leave the club when his current deal expires.

"I am not confident," Mourinho told Sky Sports, when asked about the prospect of De Gea signing a new contract. "I cannot find the word in English, but let's see what happens.

"Only the club, David and his people can answer that. My comment is only that everyone knows how good he is, how important he is for Manchester United and, if the club want to be better than it is and not worse, obviously it would be very important to keep David."

United resolved one of their more pressing contract issues when defender Luke Shaw penned a new contract that averted the possibility of him leaving on a free transfer next summer, but midfielders Juan Mata and Ander Herrera, along with experienced full-back Ashley Young are all in the final year of their contracts at United.

There are also doubts over the future of striker Anthony Martial, who will stay at Old Trafford until 2020 when the club activate the one-year option to extend his current deal beyond next summer.

However, Martial's future remains under a cloud after his agent confirmed publicly that his client had no intention to sign a new deal at United, but it remains to be seen whether that position would change if Mourinho was no longer the club's manager.

While Martial has been back in the United team in recent weeks and scored twice against Chelsea last weekend, his chequered relationship with Mourinho suggests he may be more content to remain at the club if a different manager was at the helm.

Online Editors