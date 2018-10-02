John Aldridge: Jose Mourinho is just biding his time until his next massive pay-off

JOSE Mourinho's position at Manchester United has become untenable and now he is sitting back waiting for his next massive pay-off.

That is the only conclusion I can come to after watching this hugely successful manager follow the same destructive path that got him sacked at Chelsea a little under three years ago.

Mourinho was a great manager who knew how to win trophies year after year, but he has morphed into something very different in the second half of his career and it has become clear that he doesn't know how to handle superstar players with big egos.

We saw him fall-out with Eden Hazard and Diego Costa at Chelsea, with the whole team downing tools and eventually leaving the Chelsea hierarchy with no option other than to hand Mourinho a huge pay-off.

Now we are witnessing something similar as he has clearly had a massive fall-out with Paul Pogba and it has come down to a straight fight between player and manager to see who can outlast each other at United.

As a Liverpool man, I'm laughing my socks off at United's implosion and I'm sure their fans would do the same if it the same scenario was happening at Liverpool, but what surprises me is that this is so predictable.

When you look at the way Mourinho has gone about his work in the last five years at Real Madrid and then in his second spell at Chelsea, it has always finished up like this sooner rather than later.

So many people at those two clubs hated the sight of the man and wanted him gone long before he left and yet United were that desperate to sign a big name manager after their first choice Pep Guardiola went to Manchester City in the summer of 2016 that they hired a manager they knew came would guarantee trouble.

Well, they are getting what they asked for with Mourinho and lots more, as he is dragging the reputation of a massive football club through the dirt with his negativity in the media and his persistent public criticism of his players.

He might think he is motivating people by slagging them off in front if their team-mates and the media but as Roy Keane highlighted in his bust-up with Harry Arter in the Ireland squad, that brand of 'encouragement' doesn't work any more as players have the power to stand up to criticism and force their manager out.

It means that Mourinho will soon be getting another massive cash pay-out after causing chaos at another top club and it may well be the last time we see him managing in England's top division as no top club would touch him now.

Online Editors