Jadon Sancho is Manchester United's top summer target with club ready to pay over £100m for England star

Sancho has shone for Borussia Dortmund this season and would cost £100million before add-ons if he were sold. Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain are also interested, but a move to United is the likeliest outcome for the 18-year-old this summer.

Sancho has been integral to Dortmund’s Bundesliga title challenge this season, as well as breaking into Gareth Southgate’s England senior side.

That form has convinced United, who have just appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager, that he should be their top target in the summer window.

Solskjaer wants a young, fast United team next season, is hoping to offload Alexis Sanchez and wants to combine Sancho with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Dortmund paid Manchester City £8million for Sancho in 2017 after he turned down a lucrative offer from City in pursuit of a clearer pathway to first team football abroad.

Sancho will have three years left on his Dortmund contract this summer, meaning that the club is still in a strong position. That is why he would command a nine-figure fee if he were to leave.

If Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund agreed a fee for Sancho then Manchester City would have to be informed of that agreement, as per the ‘matching clause’ agreed in 2017, but that would not be expected to change the course of events.

Sancho himself is not desperate to leave Dortmund, but he is keen to play at the highest level possible.

Dortmund are currently top of Bundesliga, with three games left, and were knocked out of the Champions League last-16 by Tottenham last month.

Independent News Service