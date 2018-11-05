'It's not true' - Nemanja Matic hits back at claims Manchester United dressing room is divided

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has rejected claims that there are splits in the club's dressing room, ahead of huge games against Juventus and Manchester United in the coming days.

Jose Mourinho's future as United manager has been the subject of intense speculation throughout this season, but Matic insists the players are behind their manager ahead of Wednesday's trip to face the Italian champions in Turin.

"We are all united," Matic told Sky Sports. "When we win we are all together and when we lose we are all together. It's not true what the media are writing. We are working hard and we will continue like this.

"The Manchester United name obligates us to be professionals and try to turn the situation as soon as possible and this is exactly what we are doing."

Matic also offered words of support to his manager Mourinho, who he has worked with at Chelsea and now United.

"He's a great person. He's a different man outside the job and off the pitch," added Matic.

"He does have a lot of pressure though because everyone expects him only to win. When we don't win everyone is waiting to see his reaction. He likes to win and when we don't win we are hiding from him at the training ground.

"He's happy when he's winning but when we lose, like every manager, he wants us to do better. He tries to find a way to be winning as soon as possible.

"One thing is for sure that since he's been in the Premier League he's changed a lot in the league. The Premier League has become more interesting with him."

