'It's a manhunt' - Jose Mourinho comes out fighting in an extraordinary interview after dramatic Old Trafford win

JOSE Mourinho came out fighting tonight as he was pulled back from the brink of the sack by his Manchester United players after a dramatic night at Old Trafford.

Alexis Sanchez competed a stunning comeback from two goals down against Newcastle to secure a 3-2 win to give Mourinho hope of clinging on to his job, before he claimed he was the victim of 'wickedness' and a 'manhunt' to hound him out of his job.

After a report claimed Mourinho would be sacked at United even regardless of the result against Newcastle, he was keen to hit out at his critics after he was brought back from the bring of the sack after a thrilling second half fightback.

"If it rains in London tomorrow, it's my fault. If there is a problem with Brexit, it's my fault," declared Mourinho, in a compelling interview with BT Sport.

"This is the job I pick. This is the job I still love, but there is a lot of wickedness in this now. It's a manhunt, but I survive.

"I am 55 years old. It is the first time I see man hunting. I can cope with it. I can live with it. Some of the boys, in spite of them not being the man that is hunted, they are not coping well with it. The way we started game they were panicking. Every ball into the box, even in some moments I thought we could score in our own goal."

"It is not easy for them (the players). For me it is not easy too but I think life is made of experiences. Some are new and some are deja vu.

"This is new, it makes me not just a better manager but even a better person. I understand things in the human nature nowadays and in the industry where I work, I used to love it, I still love it is but it is different.

"There is too much wickedness in something that should be beautiful. I cope with it with some sadness. I am a mature I am a big boy and I will deal with it."

Mourinho's passion on the touchline as he celebrated each of United's goals with real joy continued in his post match interview, as he suggested his side showed the kind of spirit they needed to play for the club with their second half fightback.

"Every ball around our box was almost a goal or some mistake, a bad decision, panic," he added. "At half-time we spoke, everybody, and the team faced the second half with a different spirit, a different belief, giving everything for the victory.

"These football clubs, they are not made only of just victories and just difficult moments, but always with pride. Not just always victories, always pride. In the second half it's of pride. We needed the victory too, everything is better.

"At half-time we are losing 2-0 and I know we can do better what we are doing. But football is football and every result is possible as you can see."

