Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been criticised for his "disgusting" treatment of striker Marcus Rashford.

'It was almost like he enjoyed the failure of Rashford' - Jose Mourinho slammed for 'disgusting' treatment of striker

Mourinho has publicly criticised his own players on numerous occasions this season but, following his side's recent defeat to Brighton, he went to far, according to Jermaine Jenas.

Jenas slammed Mourinho's behaviour as "disgusting" and suggested that the United boss enjoyed watching the young England striker fail. "I found what he did after that Brighton game disgusting to be honest with you," said Jenas, speaking on BBC Radio on Friday night.

'I cannot control fans hating me' - Jose Mourinho ready to beat the boos "The comments about (Romelu) Lukaku were a direct shot at (Marcus) Rashford. Now, it was almost like he enjoyed the failure of Rashford. "It gave him the opportunity to say shut up, I am right and you're wrong and that is not a point you should be using on a young player."

Jenas' anger stems from Mourinho's comments on Romelu Lukaku when he said he would wait until the very last minute to see if the United striker was fit, suggesting that Rashford is not even in his thoughts. "Anthony Martial is fit and Lukaku – we will have to wait till the last moment," Mourinho said.

"I don't want to lie to you and say Lukaku doesn't play, then he plays, or vice versa. We will have to wait on Lukaku."

