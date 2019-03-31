Roy Keane could have thrived in the managers role at Old Trafford according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

'It probably would have suited Roy as well' - Solskjaer believes Keane would make good fit as Man United boss

The new permanent Manchester United manager believes that a number of ex-players who have gone on to have mixed success in their managerial careers, including the former Ireland number two, would have been better suited managing in the conditions provided by the Manchester club than elsewhere.

"This ­environment really suits me," said Solskjaer, who himself struggled in his last Premier League role with Cardiff in 2014.

"It ­probably would have suited Robbo (Brian Robson), ­Brucie (Steve Bruce) and Roy (Keane) as well. Scholsey and Gary (Neville), too, because we all worked with Sir Alex and are all from the same mould.

"The difference is that I am the only one who has been given the chance to manage this club after being a player here — though Giggsy got those four games, of course.

"I know the structure. I know the values and the philosophy. I know this environment because I worked in it as a player for so many years.

"That makes it different to the other clubs I’ve been at. It’s different because here we have some of the best players in the world to work with.”

It’s because of that difference that Solskjaer has filled his backroom team with people steeped in the tradition of the club unlike David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, all of whom attempted to put their own stamp on the club during their spells in charge.

"I feel it’s an ­advantage that I was at this club so long as a player. Mick Phelan was the same, Mark Dempsey and ­Michael Carrick the same," he explained.

"We know what it means and what it feels like to be successful with United. We know that playing for this club isn’t for ­everyone. Not everyone can handle it. But the red shirt shouldn’t feel heavy.

"Playing for United is a privilege – but it’s also a responsibility. We have to be one of the hardest-working teams in the world, like we were when I played for the gaffer.

"We have a ­responsibility to do that – and to entertain the fans as well.For these players, this should be the best time of their lives."

