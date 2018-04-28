Jose Mourinho has admitted his ambitions to remain at Manchester United for an extended period may not be possible era of the game that does not allow for managerial dynasties.

'It is impossible' - Jose Mourinho on his Man United future as he rejects reports of a spat with Paul Pogba

Mourinho is edging towards the end of his second season at United, with his longest stay at any club coming during his first stint as Chelsea boss, as he remained at the helm for a little over three seasons.

While 55-year-old Mourinho has confirmed he wants to manage beyond his 60th birthday, he admits his hopes of remaining at United until that point may be beyond him due to the demand for instant success in the modern game. When asked whether he saw himself staying at United for another five years, he offered up this response: "I would see myself doing it but the new concept of media, social media, the pundit industry, the way people can express and influence opinion, it is too much pressure - not just for the manager - but also for the club," said Mourinho.

"It is impossible for someone to resist for a long time, especially without any kind of success. To stay a manager, to have four or five years to try to get a trophy and to improve the team, I don't think you allow that any more." Despite Mourinho's pessimism over his staying power at United, he insisted he has never been more content that he is in his current role.

"At other clubs, I was already thinking 'what next?'" stated Mourinho. "I had things I really wanted to do - I had to go to Italy, I had to go to Spain. At this moment, there isn't anything around the corner and I don't want to do anything different to what I am doing now." Mourinho also hit out at reports that he has a strained relationship with his midfielder Paul Pogba, as he insisted the football media has changed during his time in the game.

"If that happened 10 or 15 years back, it would bother me a lot because in that time it wouldn't have lies in journalism," he added. "Actually, I don't even know who's a journalist and who isn't anymore, because nowadays anyone can be a journalist. In fact, me and Paul never had a personal issue.

"If you tell me that we would have problems because me, as a coach, create different things than someone else and vice versa, OK, but personal issues, absolutely not.

"I feel happy to say that Paul can be a lot of things, but there's a thing I can assure you: he's very polite."

